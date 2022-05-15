Daily Times

Your right to know Sunday, May 15, 2022


Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill grooves on ‘Pasoori’

Staff Report

Indian actor Shehnaaz Gill is the latest to join the list of ‘Pasoori’-THE GLOBAL HT fans, as the celeb grooved on ‘Coke Studio’s chart-topper, by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

Shehnaaz Gill of India popularly known for her stint on Salman Khan’s controversial reality TV competition ‘Bigg Boss’ recently shared a new reel on her Instagram handle.

“Aa chale lekar tujhe, hai Jahan silsile … ??” was written in the caption of the video, which sees the actor dressed in a bright red top and flowy pants, as she danced to the peppy beats of the global hit in her balcony.

