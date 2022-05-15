Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill grooves on ‘Pasoori’

Indian actor Shehnaaz Gill is the latest to join the list of ‘Pasoori’-THE GLOBAL HT fans, as the celeb grooved on ‘Coke Studio’s chart-topper, by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill.

Shehnaaz Gill of India popularly known for her stint on Salman Khan’s controversial reality TV competition ‘Bigg Boss’ recently shared a new reel on her Instagram handle.

“Aa chale lekar tujhe, hai Jahan silsile … ??” was written in the caption of the video, which sees the actor dressed in a bright red top and flowy pants, as she danced to the peppy beats of the global hit in her balcony.