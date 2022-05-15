Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz enjoy cheap drinks at London’s pub

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham’s son Brooklyn treated her billionaire heiress wife Nicola Peltz to cheap drinks and pub grub. The newlyweds proved they were just like of the rest of normal people as they enjoyed an evening at budget pub chain Wetherspoons in London even though they are kids of the rich parents and spent £3 million wedding in Florida. Brooklyn, alongside his sweetheart Nicola Peltz, on Friday night joined his cousin Libby Adams and pals for a few drinks. The couple enjoyed a lot and shared the moments with their fans.