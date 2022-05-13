Katrina Kaif says she ‘loved the vibe’ of Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant

The beloved Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal paid a visit to their pal Priyanka Chopra’s restaurant Sona in New York. Taking to Instagram, the Sooryavanshi actor dropped a picture from the dining place with her beau as they are enjoying their time off in the city. “Home away from home – @sonanewyork,” Katrina captioned the photo. “Loved the vibe Priyanka Chopra as always everything u do is just amazing.” In the picture, the power couple posed with a member of the restaurant. The 38-year-old actor donned a floral beige dress with her hair styled in soft waves. On the other hand, the Sardar Udham star looked dapper as he wore a grey shirt along with a black cap. Re-sharing the story on the photo sharing app, PeeCee wrote, “Love u honey! So glad u guys could make it. @sonanewyork welcomes u anytime…#homeawayfromhome”.