Dua Lipa tries ‘being good with being alone’ following Anwar Hadid split

Singer Dua Lipa takes a break from relationships as she enjoys her singlehood following the split with supermodel Anwar Hadid.

During her latest cover story with an International magazine, ‘Levitating’ hitmaker confirmed her split from former beau Anwar Hadid – brother of popular supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid – after dating for nearly two years, as she announced to focus on ‘being good with being alone’ in the next phase of life.

Speaking about the single life, Lipa detailed that the ‘next chapter’ of life for her is about ‘truly being good with being alone’. “I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know?” she said.

Lipa also revealed that she is next planning to enjoy a ‘movie’ by herself soon.

The statement came while weighing upon the solo dinner date she took herself to at a restaurant in New York during the podcast ‘Service95’, taking many by surprise. “Some people on the internet were like, ‘Oh, Dua went out for dinner on her own, blah blah, I do this all the time.’ And I think that’s amazing if you do it all the time. You must be so confident.

But it was a big step for me,” she detailed her experience. “I was nervous-like, what am I gonna do? I don’t want to be on my phone.”

It is pertinent to mention that Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid dated for almost two years before parting ways in December 2021. Rumors were rife last year that the two are considering a break, however, it seems like both the celebs are pretty much enjoying the single status.