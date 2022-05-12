Ranveer Singh says there will be a Simmba 2, calls it his favourite performance

Indian actor Ranveer Singh has said there will be a sequel to his 2018 hit film Simmba Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmba featured Singh as corrupt cop Sangram Bhalerao, who is forced to lead a righteous path after a tragedy that takes away the people he valued most in life. The film itself was a remake of a 2015 Telugu-language film titled Temper.

Talking about the sequel, on May 10 the 83 actor said he’d be “very disappointed” if it didn’t get a sequel and that it deserves a reprise. “He [Shetty] is one of my favourite guys and it was always designed to be a franchise. Whenever Rohit Bhai calls, I’ll be there. So there will be Simmba 2 and it is one of my favourite movies of my own and one of my favourite performances of my own. I love it and I will do it and I love that,” said Singh.

He also said that the movie itself was very challenging and that the personality switch from being non-serious to serious is “no joke”. “You’re dealing with the subject matter which is no joking matter. In the initial half of the film you’re still this larger-than-life colourful goofball, but then to have that switch over and then to become that guy who stands up and pitches those dramatic scenes,” he said.

Singh said that to construct the performance from goofiness to seriousness still makes it a “cohesive and effective performance” that came off as a challenge for him.

Currently the actor is gearing up for the release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar that will release on May 13. Other than that, he also has Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt and the Hindi remake of Anniyan in the pipeline.