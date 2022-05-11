PTI’s plot to malign state institutions to fail: Sajid Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: General Secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Islamabad City and former chairman, Metro Corporation Islamabad, Sajid Abbasi on Wednesday cautioned that tug-of-war between political parties for power might lead to a political, economic, and constitutional crisis in the country.

In a statement, he said that the plot of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to malign prestigious state institutions will fail for sure as the PML-N and the nation will never allow a group of people to harm our national interest. PML-N rejects the ongoing egocentric politics in the country. “The PTI chairman should gain consciousness as the country is not in the position to endure such political blunders,” he added.