Govt approves VIP security cover for Maryam Nawaz Sharif

On Wednesday, the federal government directed the interior ministry to provide VIP security to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz.

The interior ministry confirmed VIP security cover for PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on the recommendation of the threat assessment committee.

Maryam Nawaz will be provided police and rangers security cover during her stay and movement in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Furthermore, the interior ministry has asked respective provinces to provide the same security cover to Maryam during her movement in other districts.

In addition, the ministry also ordered the deployment of house guards at her Lahore residence.

As per summary, the ministry also directed the concerned department to deploy proper security during Maryam Nawaz’s public events.