On Wednesday, a man shot dead his uncle and cousin in Lahore’s Shadbagh neighborhood, according to Daily Times.

According to police, Adnan alias Achu murdered Khizar 50, and his son Hamza, 22.

According to an Operations Wing spokesman, a large contingent of police officers arrived at the crime scene.

Upon learning of the incident, DIG Operations Dr. Abid Khan directed the SP City to arrest the perpetrator as soon as possible. “The victim’s family will get justice,” he vowed.