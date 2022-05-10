With yet another severe heatwave all set to roast most parts of the country, there is little one can do other than individual bits to reduce exposure to prevent medical emergencies. But of course, the problem goes much deeper. Warnings about mercurial rise as high as nine degrees above the normal do not just mean an excruciatingly hot summer (already becoming unbearable, thank you prolonged power outages) but point to a fast cascading turn of affairs: stress on water reservoirs; pressure on farming communities to manage crop selection; early and insufficient harvesting of the golden grains.

Meanwhile, the catastrophic pace of glacial melting has reared its ugly head in the northern areas where an outburst swept away a strategic bridge between Pakistan and China. That climate change is an undeniable reality cannot be overlooked any longer and while the former government may find contentment in retweeting praise heaped upon its 10 billion Tree Tsunami, it is not a one-size-fits-all situation.

Did the self-heralded activists offer an alternative to the unhindered concrete jungle across Pakistan that has played a major role in increasing the carbon footprint and in turn, seeing through the urban heat island? Reservations about the neglect of these samplings and corruption scandals raging unabated in the mega-scheme aside, what else has Islamabad focused upon in the last few years? Plans to invest in public transportation and increase import/production of environmental-friendly vehicles continue to adorn newspaper headlines.

What about the much-talked-about switch to renewable energy sources? Considering our proud investment in dirty fuels, would that ever happen? Scientists continue to ring alarm bells and we have ample evidence from 2015’s disastrous summer to know how rapidly the problem can get out of hand.

Then, over 1200 people were said to have lost their lives. Given the very unfortunate resurgence of another Omicron front and the worsening political climate, the government is likely to spread too thin fighting on multiple fronts. Administrations all over South Asia are working day in, day out to minimise the damages of the first formal battlefield. This time, mother nature has decided to finally punish us for centuries of criminal neglect, unstoppable loot and beastly apathy. We urge Islamabad to prioritise emergency relief measures and set in motion efficient water conservation. After all, it cannot afford to lose thousands to the wrath of a furious sun. *