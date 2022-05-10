Zeb’s performance opens the Fair Break Global 2022 ceremony in the Emirates

On Wednesday, Zeb Bangash took centre stage at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to kick-off the Fairbreak Invitational 2022, with a spectacular musical ode to women’s cricket.

Zeb’s two song set began with the glorious ‘Sinf-e-Ahan’ and concluded with a specially curated, multilingual rendition of Dusty Springfield’s popular ‘You Don’t Own Me’, in collaboration with Benjamin Lazer Davis and Syed Misbahuddin.

Clad in a bespoke cobalt blue suit designed by Aasia Sial Khan; Zeb was bejewelled in a bespoke neck-piece and matching earrings strung together by Amber Sami exclusively for the event. The hand-crafted necklace featured the glorious ‘chaand taara’ in varying scales and colours, representing the diversity of the multiple countries that have come together for the tournament.

Zeb’s hair, make-up and styling was done by Dubai-based Pakistani stylist, Aana Khan.

This year, a rich and diverse mix of 90 international players from 35 countries across the globe have been invited to be part of Fairbreak’s T-20 tournament to be played in Dubai between the 1st to the 15th of May. This is the first ever global private tournament in the history of women’s cricket.

The event, which is being held to promote global gender equality, is an ICC-approved T20 league that will see six teams competing. A total of 19 matches will be held in the fortnight-long tournament that will feature cricketers from both Full-Member and Associate Nations. All matches will be given international status.

This edition of Fairbreak’s pioneering platform, showcases the talents of 5 Pakistani cricketers, as well as a former coach of the Pakistan national squad. ICC’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year for 2021, Fatima Sana represents The Barmy Army. Former skipper turned commentator, Sana Mir is captaining the South Coast Sapphires, a side that will be coached by Pakistan’s very own Mohtasim Rasheed. Captain of the Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team, Bisma Maroof is leading Team Spirit. Aliya Riaz and Diana Baig are part of The Tornadoes playing 11.

After her performance; Zeb, spoke a few heartfelt words at the stadium to mark the occasion: “Ladies and gentlemen, it gives me immense pride in joining you to celebrate this historic moment in sporting history paying ode to women’s cricket and the glory of the game.

My passion for women’s cricket began pursuing and supporting the journey of our very own girls in green who I chanced upon meeting at a luggage carousel at an airport. Sana, Bisma, Diana, Aliya and Sana Fatima today you do me very proud championing the spirit of the game by joining the some of the world’s best to bring to us what is nothing short of a celebration of women’s cricket, and all that it has achieved today and the immeasurable potential it has to grow into something bigger and better with each passing day.

Ladies today, I dedicate to you a poem in my native Urdu celebrating you and women everywhere. Each of you ‘Women of Steel’ inspire me and countless others by your passion and commitment. May there never be any looking back – onward and upward.”

Zebunnisa Bangash, also known as Zeb Bangash is a renowned Pakistani singer and song-writer. The talented singer has appeared in three seasons of coke studio since 2008. Since then, Zeb has performed a number of popular songs across borders as well including her solo song ‘Ajnabi’ in the Bollywood film Madras Café and ‘Sooha Saha’ in Highway. She has also released her own solo albums.