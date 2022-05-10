Ira dons a bikini to celebrate birthday; cuts a special cake with parents

Talk about one of the most well-known star kids of Tinsel town and Ira Khan won’t be too far from the list. Even though Ira has expressed no desire in joining the industry as of yet, she still manages to make a mark with her posts and pictures. So, it came off as no surprise that fans were equally intrigued by her birthday celebrations!

As the star kid turned a year older on Sunday, May 8, her parents were right by her side, as they smiled wide for the celebrations. For those of you who may not be aware, Ira and her brother Junaid are Aamir Khan’s kids from his first marriage to Reena Dutta.

In fact, the estranged couple even came together to celebrate her big day. Seemingly after a fun-filled day at the pool, Aamir, Reena, Ira and the actor’s youngest son Azad all came together for the cake cutting. And of course, it was no ordinary cake. Decked with football candles, it quite literally had everything Ira loves. Aka football, of course!

Aamir and Azad can be seen shirtless as they cheer on Ira, who decked in a bikini, blows out the candles. Mum Reena seems to have given the pool a hard pass unless of course, she had time to change before the cake was brought out.

Aamir and Reena tied the knot in 1986 and separated in 2002. They have since gone on to live their individual lives with Aamir getting married to now ex-wife Kiran Rao in 2005.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha. The film, which has been creating a buzz for quite a while now is a Hindi adaptation of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Kareena and Aamir in lead roles. It also marks south star Naga Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut!