China’s civil aviation industry to push forward green transition

APP

China’s civil aviation industry will push forward the green transition to ensure the industry’s sustainable and healthy development, Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on Tuesday.

The 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) is key for the civil aviation industry to upgrade from energy conservation and emission reduction to green and low-carbon development, the CAAC said.

Civil aviation authorities will take carbon reduction as the key to promoting the industry’s sustainable development in intelligent, low-carbon energy and cleaner emission manner.

The CAAC will issue the 14th Five-Year development plan and a specialized green-development plan to promote green and low-carbon development of the industry for the 2021-2025 period.

