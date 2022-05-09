Police recovers drugs, six held

On the direction of Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan, intelligence based operations are being carried out in the province for eradication of drugs. In this regard Vehari police under supervision of DPO Vehari Tariq Aziz recovered one lac six thousand litres Alcohol/ siprit . Six suspects were arrested. Two containers and a car were also recovered from the accused. The accused were caught breaking the seal and supplying drugs, alcohol / siprit to the dealers. Alcohol / Siprit is used to make poisonous liquor in South Punjab.

According to details, Tibba Sultanpur police station, led by DPO Tariq Aziz, raided the Maitla Chowk on a tip-off and seized the supply of alcohol / siprit to major dealers in South Punjab. SHO Tibba Sultanpur Zahoor Ahmed Chheena along with the team raided two containers filled with alcohol / spirit number TMF 230. K 9151 and car number LEA 4530 have been seized. One lakh 6 thousand litres from the containers, while 450 liters of alcohol / spirit were recovered from the car. Police have arrested container drivers Wilayat Khan, Niazullah and helper Irfanullah and three dealers Mazhar Hussain, Muhammad Arif and Mujahid who came to buy alcohol. Containers carry alcohol / spirit from Sheikhupura to Karachi via different areas.

Among them is alcohol / spirits worth about Rs 100 million. It is learned that it is used in various products including alcohol / spirit medicine while instead of taking it to Karachi, the container driver was breaking the company’s seal at Maitla Chowk and selling alcohol / spirits. Vehari police arrested arrested Mazhar Hussain, an operative of the big dealer of south Punjab namely Muhammad Iqbal . Mazhar Hussain in preliminary investigation said that he works for Mohammad Iqbal and the seized car also belongs to Mohammad Iqbal who is notorious for producing poisonous liquor from alcohol / spirits. 450 liters of alcohol / spirit was recovered from Mazhar Hussain’s car. Tibba Sultanpur police station has registered separate cases against the accused.

DPO Tariq Aziz said that the performance of Tibba Sultanpur police station is commendable. The team that catches the largest consignment of alcohol / spirit will be awarded prizes and certificates. He said that drugs are a scourge of the society which will not be accepted under any circumstances. The container driver has committed the crime of breaking the seals and selling drugs for which he will be given severe punishment.