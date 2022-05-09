Civil work of Thar Coal Block-1 to complete this year

Civil works of the under-construction 1,320 MW Shanghai Electric Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (PVT) Ltd. project is planned to achieve its COD within this year.

According to Gwadar Pro, once the projected is completed, the project’s energy production will be enough to power four million households in Pakistan. 32-year-old Sufyan Ansar Warraich is among those who made these miracles possible. He was awarded as one of the outstanding Pakistani Staff of CPEC Projects in 2021 due to his excellent performance at work.

There is a saying ‘Bridge the gap and get things done’ this is story of CPEC’s Pioneer 32-year-old Sufyan Ansar Warraich who works as the Administrative Commissioner in Shanghai Electric Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (PVT) Ltd. He works with his teammates to take care of around 180 employees, like their living, their office, their food, their entry, their exit…”

Together with his coworkers, Warraich devotes himself to the construction of Thar Coal Block-1 Power Plant, a combined coalmine and coal-powered energy generation project under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) located in Islamkot, Tharparkar District, Sindh, Pakistan.

The project cannot be built without excellent management and hardworking front-line Chinese and Pakistani staff, but it also needs bridges like Warraich to narrow the gap. Joined the company in December 2020, Warraich mainly cares about the administration, public relations and social responsibility work of the site. His life is filled with cultural differences, language differences and arrangement differences, but he loves to take on such challenges.

As per Liu Chaoqun, Schedule Manager of the company, Warraich once studied at Harbin Engineering University, which is located in Harbin, the Ice City of China. This experience made Warraich know Chinese culture well and helped him take good care of both Pakistani and Chinese employees. “You can always count on Sufyan!” Liu Chaoqun said.

According to the multinational corporation Shanghai Electric, it hires both Pakistani and Chinese workers. There are about 5,000 employees working at the site of Thar Coal Block-1 Power Plant, among which a large amount are Muslims. “I work on both sides – for the Chinese site and the Pakistani side,” Warraich tries his best to bridge different cultures.