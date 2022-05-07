On Saturday, Wapda Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Muzammil Hussain submitted a resignation from his post.

Muzammil Hussain has forwarded his resignation to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

However, he mentioned personal reasons for his resignation. “Due to personal and family compulsions he could not continue the job”, he wrote.

A year ago in August 2021, the Ministry of Water Resources notified the appointment of Muzammil Hussain as the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) chairman for a second consecutive term of five years.

“In pursuance of the cabinet’s decision in case No 747/26/2021 of Aug 17 conveyed vide cabinet division’s memorandum No 26/CM/2021-D of Aug 20, Mr Muzammil Hussain is appointed as chairman, Wapda, for a term of five years in accordance with Section 4(2) of Wapda Act, 2958 with effect from Aug 24,” the then notification read.