Almost all PTDC hotels in KP booked to full capacity

ISLAMABAD: A great rush of tourists is being witnessed in different recreational areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at weekend followed by Eid holidays as hotels and motels of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) are booked to their full capacity.

According to PTDC Advisory issued for tourists, a large number of domestic tourists thronged tourist’s resorts from various parts of the country to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

Hotels occupancy in different tourist resorts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained 100 percent including Bahrain, Kalam valley, Dir Upper and Kalash valley.

Similarly, hotel occupancy in Kumrat was 95 percent, Lower Chitral remained at 90 percent, Mallam Jaba at 90 percent, Shogran at 65 percent, Kaghan at 65 percent.

In a message, PTDC asked tourists to plan trips accordingly and book accommodation prior to a trip, adding that for more information contact the tourists’ facilitation center on 1422.

The hot weather in various cities has forced the people in huge numbers to visit the hilly areas to enjoy pleasant weather. The preferred destinations of the visitors were mainly Kalam valley, Bahrain, Upper Dir, Gabeen Jabba, Malam Jabba and other recreational spots.

Due to large number of tourists, owners of the hotels and restaurants have started fleecing them by over-charging. A Rise in number of tourists has increased the income of hotel owners and restaurants.