Hailey Baldwin’s white look for the 2022 Met Gala is all that matters

It’s official: Hailey Bieber has us stuck us in the moment. On Monday, the 25-year-old stunned with her striking ensemble at the 2022 Met Gala. For fashion’s biggest night-with this year’s theme centred around “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”-the model wore a silky Saint Laurent white slit dress and frill trim coat that flowed behind her with a long train. And if you’re wondering why hubby Justin Bieber is MIA for the occasion-especially since last year’s event doubled as a date night-he’s currently in the midst of his global Justice tour. The couple’s joint appearance at the 2021 Met Gala was also a special occasion for the pair personally. That day in September marked the couple’s third wedding anniversary-and what better way to celebrate than with the most fabulous event possible However, Justin took their high-profile celebration one step further when he dedicated his performance that night of “All That Matters” to his wife.