LHC disposes of IGP’s plea against show-cause notice

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday disposed of a petition filed by inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab challenging a show-cause notice issued by the secretary Punjab Assembly

The single bench comprising Justice Shujaat Ali Khan heard the petition filed by the IGP.

During the proceedings, Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti appeared before the court and submitted that the show cause notice had been withdrawn.

The court disposed of the petition after terming the same as ineffective in the light of the statement of the secretary Punjab Assembly.

The IGP had approached the court against issuance of a show-cause notice to him over the entry of police in the Punjab Assembly on April 16. The IGP submitted that the police entered the Punjab Assembly on orders of the deputy speaker whereas the LHC had also given directions of maintaining law and order situation. He pleaded with the court to set aside the notice.