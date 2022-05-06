PTI MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad quits politics

PTI’s MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad has decided to quit the politics, he announced on Thursday.

Abdul Shakoor Shad, who belonged to Lyari’s NA-246 constituency in Karachi said that he took the decision because of some health-related issues.

“I will not be able to continue with my political activities because of my ailing health,” he announced. “I, therefore, declare my disengagement from political activities.”

Shad further said that he would not partake in elections in the future either.

Earlier in the 2018 election, Shad had been elected from his constituency after defeating PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.