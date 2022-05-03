After Naomi Judd’s death, Country Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony to go on

Late singer Naomi Judd will still be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this weekend.

The organization had planned to honor The Judds, made up of the late star and daughter Wynonna Judd, at a ceremony at their Nashville headquarters on Sunday, May 1. But the day before, Wynonna and sister Ashley Judd made a shocking announcement: Naomi had passed away, at age 76.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the death of Naomi Judd, who enters the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow as a member of mother-daughter duo The Judds,” Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, said in a statement to E! News. “Naomi overcame incredible adversity on her way to a significant place in music history. Her triumphant life story overshadows today’s tragic news.”

He continued, “Her family has asked that we continue with The Judds’ official Hall of Fame induction on Sunday. We will do so, with heavy hearts and weighted minds. Naomi and daughter Wynonna’s music will endure.”

In a separate statement, a rep for the Country Music Hall of Fame said that Wynonna is planning on being in attendance at the induction ceremony, and that public red carpet arrivals have been canceled.

In addition to the Judds, Eddie Bayers, Ray Charles and Pete Drake will also be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame Sunday.

The Judds rose to fame in the ’80s and won five Grammys for their hits “Mama He’s Crazy,” “Why Not Me,” “Grandpa (Tell Me ‘Bout the Good Old Days),” “Give A Little Love” and “Love Can Build A Bridge.” Naomi’s death came weeks after the duo announced a final tour, their first in more than a decade, that was set to begin this fall.

She also passed away days before she and her husband, fellow singer Larry Strickland, were set to mark their 33rd wedding anniversary.

Scores of fellow musicians paid tribute to Naomi on social media. “We’ve been down the long road together,” Reba McEntire wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback pic of the two. “I sure miss my buddy. Rest In Peace. Finally. Love you Naomi.”