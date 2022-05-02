Zero tolerance against one-wheeling, aerial firing: IGP Punjab

Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has issued strict crackdown to prevent aerial firing, display of weapons and one-wheeling. Instructing all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs, the IG Punjab said that action should be taken on a priority basis against aerial firing, display of weapons and one wheeling on across the province. IG Punjab directed that special teams should be formed on Chand Raat in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Multan and violators and perpetrators should be brought to justice.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that those involved in bloody and dangerous sports like aerial firing, display of weapons and one wheeling do not deserve any leniency, those involved in these dangerous activities endanger the lives of other citizens. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that citizens should report 15 about incidents of aerial firing, display of weapons and one-wheeling so that there is no gap left in operations against violators. IG Punjab requested parents and civil society to monitor the activities of their children and never allow them to be a part of illegal activities.

Spokesperson Punjab Police said that on the direction of IG Punjab, Punjab Police is taking action against aerial firing, one wheeling and display of weapons across the province. A total of 3055 cases have been registered against accused of aerial firing,one wheeling and displaying of weapons and 2883 people have been arrested. Spokesperson Punjab Police said that 1420 cases were registered against aerial shooters across the province, 1939 people were arrested and 859 cases were registered against one wheelers while 944 people were arrested. Similarly in action against displaying of weapons, 776 cases were registered and cases have been sent to the concerned agencies for revocation of licenses of 8 weapons for displaying licensed weapons. Spokesperson Punjab Police said that 469 cases were registered against the shooters in the provincial capital Lahore and 522 people were arrested. In Lahore, 654 cases of one wheeling have been registered and 681 persons have been arrested while several cases have also been registered against those displaying arms in Lahore.