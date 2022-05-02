Imran a ‘fitna’, will be arrested: Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Sunday said former prime minister Imran Khan will be arrested in a case related to hooliganism and sloganeering against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation during their visit to Masjid-e-Nabwi earlier this week. In a statement, Sanaullah dubbed Imran Khan a “fitna” and said, “They will not be forgiven at all for what they did. Imran Khan will be arrested definitely,” he added.

Referring to the FIR registered against almost 150 people, including Imran Khan, the minister said there was no justification for not filing a case against those who violated the sanctity of Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH).

The government will not create any obstacle if any citizen comes forward and seeks action in this regard, he added. The incident relating to the harassment of PML-N leaders at the holy mosque was preplanned, he said, adding that people were provoked to do this, says a news report. As per planning, a group of people headed by Aneel Mussarat and Sahibzada Jahangir arrived in Saudi Arabia from the UK for hooliganism at the

Masjid-e-Nabwi, he said. “This man [Imran Khan] is bent on misleading the new generation,” he said and asked if anyone ever called for a protest on Chand Raat?

Talking about the plot behind the incident, the minister asked: “Is there any need for proof after Sheikh Rashid’s press conference?” Sanaullah said that the Saudi government had decided to take action against the people involved in the incident, adding that some people will be deported from the Kingdom. Nobody can even think of taking personal animosity and politics to Masjid-e-Nabwi, he added.