From tooting the horn of Riyasat-e-Madina (as if to wake the dead) to shamelessly orchestrating a gross massacre of its sanctity, the former ruling party has taken the dirtiest of plunges in its political history.

And that is quite a statement for an entity that has engineered a cult-like following on the shoulders of twisted verses, borrowed majestic characters and the usual dosage of I, Me and Myself.

Since the kaptaan can never be wrong, why think twice about the moralities or even technicalities of what his army expects the foot soldiers to do? The die has been cast and the fascist genie refuses to part from the limelight. Why would it, considering the ever-active circus shocking people beyond imagination?

Pulling hair, calling names, throwing basic ethics out the window and satiating the beast of misogyny, what transpired in the holiest of lands has not only dragged the entire country through the mire for putting its fault lines on display but even drawn the ire of the Islamic world for shamelessly trampling upon its ideals.

As the wheels have already been set in motion and Riyadh is busy hounding the names of all those involved, having made up its mind to make an example out of them, one can only help but wonder what did the “rebels” manage to achieve out of this heated drama.

It would be a crippling tragedy for those living in Saudi Arabia on a work visa to be banished out of sight. Far more so for their families, many of whome spent their lifetime of savings on a scant ray of hope-remittances.

Now while the great unwashed brace themselves for din prospects, the minds and muscle behind the exercise enjoy their impunity. Because no Saudi official would cast a stone at Imran Khan for breeding a mentality that does not hesitate for a split second before hurling the vilest of accusations. One day, they demand certificates of belief in the finality of prophethood (PBUH) from their rivals and on the other, weave a malicious campaign using the religion card. To top it all off, no country, no city, no mosque, no resting place trumps their so-called crusade to right the wrong allegedly done to them. *