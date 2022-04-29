Esha Deol hits back at trolls who compared her with half brother Bobby Deol: ‘Thank you for the compliment’ 273

Bollywood celebrities often fall prey to online criticism and negativity with people trolling them for various reasons. While some prefer to turn a blind eye, it’s now ‘Dhoom’ girl Esha Deol who has decided to give a befitting reply to those who recently trolled her new hairstyle. She wrote, “Recently while shooting for an ACTION sequence for my upcoming project in Mumbai. I was walking towards my vanity van & happened to get papped by default…. Later to see my video going viral & getting trolled for the way looked! Well to begin with my hair had to be messy & I was sweating doing all the action and yes ! so if I do look like my brother @iambobbydeol In that hairdo ….. Id like to thank you for the compliment.” WhatsApp Image 2022-04-28 at 5.06.28 PM. To refresh the memory, it all began when Esha Deol was snapped by the paparazzi recently after her gruesome action sequences from one of her forthcoming projects.