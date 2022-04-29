Germany’s Scholz backs Ukraine weapons move on Japan trip

Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday thanked Germany’s parliament for backing the decision to provide Ukraine with heavy weapons, as Russia said Western arms deliveries to the country were dangerous for European security. Scholz, in Tokyo on his first official visit to Asia, did not address the Kremlin’s comments directly but said a plan to replace stocks sent to Ukraine from eastern European nations would get weapons in use as quickly as possible. Japan and Germany, the world’s third and fourth largest economies, have sanctioned Russia over the war in step with fellow members of the G7, of which Berlin is the 2022 chair.