Bollywood celebrities often travel the world and treat us to exotic locales. While that’s a lot of vacation inspiration for us, there’s more to these celebrity tours than the aesthetic locations. Yes, we are talking about food from across the world. We know several Bollywood stars who are die-hard foodies. Actor Sidharth Malhotra is one of them.

And, he is currently giving us a glimpse into his Turkey trip with a platter of traditional food. Sidharth Malhotra’s Turkish platter will leave you drooling in seconds. We see a long tray with several bowls of food.

There are traditional bread slices served with servings of cucumber and apple. We see a delicious serving of cheese too. Given the numerous varieties of traditional cheese that are available in Turkey, we can’t help but crave this platter.

The bowls consisted of different kinds of Turkish salad, berries, dips and dollops of butter. The actor captioned the image, “Istanbul, Turkey.” In another photo, Sidharth Malhotra posed while sipping juice. He captioned the image with the hashtag, “Foodie”.

Sidharth Malhotra’s food diaries often give us enough reason to crave exotic cuisine. The actor also actively promotes healthy diet habits. A healthy protein-rich bowl that is also vegetarian may be a tough find for us. But the health bowl finds its place in the actor’s meal chart. When advised to eat a high protein diet, the actor did not budge from his goals. His protein bowl included a nutritious mix of corn, peanuts, pulses, broccoli, flaxseeds, potatoes, and more.

Sidharth Malhotra may be a big fan of a healthy diet. But Indian festivities can mean cheat days for all of us. So, why shouldn’t it be the same for the actor? During Holi festivities a couple of years ago, the actor posted a photo of a bowl of drool-worthy jalebis. Of course, he couldn’t stop himself from this indulgence on the day of the much-awaited festival. Sidharth also added “Yum” to his caption. We feel what jalebis mean to this foodie actor. Sidharth Malhotra’s food diaries are a treat. We’re hoping to hear more culinary stories from him in the future.