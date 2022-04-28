Pakistan needs leaders of Bilawal Bhutto’s stature: Sharjeel

Sindh Minister Information Sharjeel Inam Memon said that today is a historic day as chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardari is starting his career as, Foreign Minister like his grandfather Shaheed Zuliqar Ali Bhutto . He added that history is reapting itself and chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardari has taken oath as youngest Foreign Minister of the country . In a statement, the Provincial Minister congratulated the all Jiyals and sympathizers of Pakistan Peoples Party and said Pakistan needed the leader like stature of chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardari to bring it to the right path of prosperity and development. He said that future of our country is very bright as reign of Pakistan is in the hands of genuine leader of masses. He termed the joining of PPP chairman in federal cabinet as a victory of Parliament, democracy and constitution. He said that only chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardari could repair the damages of failed foreign policy of ousted selected Niazi regime. He added that endorsement of PPP central executive committee for foreign minister’s slot is a testiment to the great tradition of Shaheed Zuliqar Ali Bhutto as Chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardari is the heir of Bhutto’s legacy. Sharjeel said that inshallah Bilwal Bhutto Zardari will be elected as Prime Minister of Pakistan after winning the 2023 election.