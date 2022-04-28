UN rights chief ‘appalled’ at Sudan killings, demands probe

The UN human rights chief expressed outrage Wednesday after dozens were killed in three days of violence in Sudan’s West Darfur, and demanded “impartial and independent” investigations into the attacks.

Michelle Bachelet called on Sudanese authorities to protect the population of West Darfur, following days of deadly fighting between Arab and non-Arab groups left at least 213 dead, according to an official toll from the state governor.

“I am appalled,” the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a statement, pointing to the numerous deaths and injuries in Krink, a locality of nearly 500,000 people and mostly inhabited by the African Masalit tribe.

“I am concerned that this region continues to see repeated, serious incidents of intercommunal violence, with mass casualties,” she said. “While initial measures taken by the authorities to calm tensions are welcome, I urge the authorities to address the underlying causes of violence in this region and fulfil their responsibility to protect the population.”