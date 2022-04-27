PM’s Saudi Arabia visit to boost bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leader Tahira Aurangzeb hoped that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Saudi Arabia will further improve the bilateral ties between the two brotherly Muslim countries.

“The visit to Saudi Arabia is important as Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy deep-rooted and brotherly relations and Riyadh has always helped Islamabad in all times of difficulty”, she said while speaking on Radio Pakistan’s current Affair programme.

Some people are making baseless propaganda against this visit, she mentioned.

She further said that the current government was paying special attention to resolving the energy crisis being faced by the nation, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is very much committed to improve the economy.