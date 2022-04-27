Join march to Islamabad for ‘real freedom’: Imran

PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday once again called upon the nation to get ready for his call to launch a long march on Islamabad, saying that the “decisive moment” in the history of the country had arrived. “The entire nation will have to take to the streets for the future of their children and for the freedom of the country,” he said while addressing the party lawmakers in Peshawar. He underlined the need for further strengthening state institutions and upholding the people’s rights. He said the PTI would continue its peaceful struggle for democracy and weeding out the menace of corruption. He said strong institutions and respecting the people’s mandate would guarantee a stable and prosperous Pakistan. He said sustainable economic progress and prosperity in the country could not be achieved without a genuine democracy enjoying the masses’ support. Early elections was the panacea of all problems, he added. Imran Khan claimed that the PTI had succeeded in steering the country out of the financial crisis after coming into power in 2018 and put the economy back on track. Its government had broadened tax net and kept prices of petroleum products under control despite international economic recessions in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, he added. The PTI chief said his government launched crackdowns against the sugar mafia and provided much relief to poor farmers, resulting in record increase in the production of wheat, maize, rice, sugarcane and other crops last year. He called for appointment of new Chief Election Commissioner and hearing of the foreign funding cases of all political parties. He said his party would continue the peaceful political struggle for socio-economic empowerment of the masses, and not make any compromise on the country’s integrity, sovereignty and interests.