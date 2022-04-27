IHC cancels bail of PTI MNAs in Sindh House attack case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday dismissed the bail of four people, including two PTI MNAs, accused of being involved in the Sindh House attack.

After IHC judge Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangir revoked their pre-arrest interim bail, MNAs Attaullah Niazi and Faheem Khan and two other PTI workers – Syed Sadaqat Ali Sherazi and Tanveer Ahmed Khan – were taken into custody by the police.

During the hearing, complainant Jamal Mandokhail’s counsel and the defendants’ lawyer presented their arguments before the court. After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court cancelled the pre-arrest bail of the PTI members. Meanwhile, the two former MNAs were arrested outside the courtroom.

On March 18, after around two dozen PTI MNAs had decided to move to the Sindh House to seek refuge from the then government’s wrath, party workers resorted to violence in Islamabad as they barged into the lodge to throw the lawmakers out.

Hordes of PTI workers participated in the demonstration. The workers chanted slogans against the PTI MNAs and in favour of the then prime minister Imran Khan’s support. They also smashed the lotay with their feet.

Following the incident, Attaullah Niazi, Faheem Khan and 12 PTI members were arrested by the Islamabad Police for partaking in the protest.