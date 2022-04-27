MoU inked to expose Pak real estate sector to Benelux countries

Pak-Benelux Overseas Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PABOCCI) and ApneLinks.com have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide web-based property management services, investment opportunities and real estate listing to Benelux countries’ community of overseas Pakistani’s, foreign citizens and companies interested in the real estate sector of Pakistan.

The signing ceremony held here the other day was attended by PABOCCI President Unib Rashid and Chief Executive Officer ApneLinks.com, Nadeem Ahmad Rao, alongside several officials from both teams.

As per the agreement, Apnelinks.com will be offering custom built property management and investment solutions via its digital web portal to the Benelux Community referred by PABOCCI. This collaboration will allow the customers especially overseas Pakistanis to manage their properties at homeland without any hustle with ApneLinks custom build property management portal.

Customers will also be able to invest in guaranteed real estate projects as Apnelinks.com will only provide them with NOC approved projects in Pakistan. This agreement will ensure that all customers can benefit from these exclusive offers.

PABOCCI is a leading commerce chamber based in Belgium with the aim to expand and diversify trade between Benelux countries (Belgium, Netherland and Luxembourg) and Pakistan. This platform helps improve contact between businesspeople, merchants, industrialists, scholars, and government officials of both sides.

Apnelinks.com is an exclusive property management, investment management portal and listing website providing safe & trusted investment opportunities and assistance. It is the result of an exclusive in-depth research and analysis of Pakistan’s property market and its actual stakeholders.

On the deal, President PABOCCI Unib Rashid, said: “PABOCCI continues to focus on providing the platform for the business community across both sides to explore more venues for cooperation and trade. Overseas Pakistanis are always eager to contribute towards their homeland’s prosperity. They require authentic sources, reliable teams and a comprehensive service that can address all their investment and property management needs. We are looking forward to being undergoing this strategic partnership with ApneLinks.com. This initiative will contribute towards the digital revolution of the real estate sector of Pakistan in support of the PABOCCI’s vision.”

CEO Apnelinks, Nadeem Ahmad Rao said, that “We are proud and excited to be partnering with PABOCCI. It is an important milestone for us as we will be offering our services beyond the national borders. We are committed to provide our customers an exclusive experience and look forward to delivering the highest quality services, secure opportunities for investment to not only overseas Pakistanis but foreign citizens and companies interested in the real estate sector of Pakistan. Together, we aim to foster long-term financial stability, enhance market discipline and further develop sharing of information, resources and investment opportunities across both sides.