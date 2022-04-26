LHC summons AGP, AG in Hamza Shehbaz’s oath-taking case

In Chief Minister-elect Hamza Shehbaz’s oath-taking case, the Lahore High Court (LHC) has summoned the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) and the advocate general (AG) of Punjab at 2:00 PM today (Tuesday),

During the hearing of Hamza’s second appeal for the appointment of a person to administer the oath to him, LHC Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti questioned why President Arif Alvi had not appointed someone to give the oath to him yet. “Why doesn’t the court exercise its constitutional authority and designate someone to administer the oath to the CM-elect?” he suggested.

Speaking on the occasion, counsel for the government told the court that the president had not taken any step in this regard despite the fact that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had asked him to do so.

Advocate Ashtar Ausaf and other lawyers representing Hamza, who is also a PML-N leader and son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in the case said that by not taking oath from their client, both the president and Governor Umar Sarfaraz Cheema had committed ‘contempt of court’. “If somebody is under the impression that he is above law, he is mistaken,” Advocate Ausaf said, and requested the court to order the Senate chairman to administer the oath to Hamza.