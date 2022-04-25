Cnergyico signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Abhi

Cnergyico Pk Limited (formerly Byco Petroleum), one of Pakistan’s largest petroleum companies, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the financial wellness platform Abhi that provides salary advance service. Cnergyico plans to use Abhi’s innovative financial technology to facilitate its employees located all across Pakistan. With Abhi, employees can access their earned salary, at any time of the month. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Azfar Saeed Baig, Cnergyico’s Vice President for Information said, “taking care of employees has been the number one priority at Cnergyico. The company has been blessed with hundreds of hardworking and dedicated individuals who are all part of the Cnergyico family. We not only offer attractive wages, invest in training and development, cultivate a diverse and inclusive work environment, and ensure the health and safety of our employees but also provide attractive benefits by using innovative, technology-driven products like Abhi.” Cnergyico is one of the biggest employers in the energy industry in Pakistan, since the company operates the country’s largest oil refinery in terms of installed capacity, a rapidly growing network of over 430 retail outlets, the nation’s first and only Single Point Mooring, and other energy infrastructure assets. By collaborating with Abhi, Cnergyico seeks to give greater financial flexibility to its employees so they can prosper and succeed.