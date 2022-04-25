Plenty of snakes in the garden: Zahid Ahmed

British-Pakistani anchor and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s former wife, Reham Khan has been in the news ever since the former premier was ousted from his government.

Reham often took to Twitter and called her ex-husband out, while taking jibes at him.

Recently, Reham shared her two cents on how Imran has ‘served better to the enemies of the state than Kulbhushan Jadhav. Responding to a tweet, she shared, “He won’t stop! We should stop giving him so much attention. Let’s focus on the road ahead. Let’s focus on unifying the nation.”

Actor Zahid Ahmed took to Instagram and called out Reham on the same tweet. “How about we stop giving you attention, Reham Khan.” He then added, “I mean there are plenty of other snakes in the garden.”

Earlier, an old interview of the former couple has now gone viral on Twitter, where Imran can be seen saying that he would divorce Reham if she ever asked for an expensive bag.

“It could be the world’s most beautiful woman, but if she doesn’t pay any heed to what’s happening in the society, the injustice around us, how people are dying and only cares about wearing expensive clothes and carrying costly handbags – I hate such women.”

The host then inquires if Reham wishes to wear expensive clothes, the former PM quipped, “If Reham tells me to gift her a Rs 10 lac bag, I would divorce her,” as Reham laughed along.

Reacting to the same clip, Reham retorted, “I put up with a lot of stupid remarks in my marriages! The ironic thing is I have never actually bought a handbag or asked for one as I find it cumbersome.” She concluded, “But then speaking the truth has never been his forte.”

Previously, Reham recently took a jibe over the support celebrities have shown for PM Imran. Taking to Twitter, Reham shared, “All these actors giving endorsements to the Kupitaan had better heavy investments for their film projects!”

To this, actor Muneeb Butt had retorted, “The way you got “heavy investments” for Janaan!” The actor further commented, “Apney set ka furniture tak apney IK ka name use karkey logun se free me liya tha so don’t school us and stop being a graceless ex!”

Saba Qamar, Humayun Saeed, Rohail Hyatt, Shaan Shahid and Samina Peerzada, among several others, joined the rest of Twitter to back the skipper.