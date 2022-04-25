Japan’s Hataoka wins LA Open for sixth LPGA title

LOS ANGELES: Nasa Hataoka fired an eagle and four birdies in a four-under par 67 on Sunday to notch her sixth career LPGA title at the LA Open. Japan’s Hataoka, who led by four entering the final round, finished with a 15-under total of 269. That was one shot off the tournament record set by Canadian Brooke Henderson last year and gave her a five-stroke triumph over Australian Hannah Green, who carded a closing 68 for 274. It was a particularly satisfying victory, coming a week after Hataoka missed the cut at the Lotte Championship in Hawaii. The 23-year-old had four birdies and a bogey in the first seven holes at Wilshire Country Club. Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom had five birdies without a bogey in a 66 that put her tied for third on 277 alongside 2019 LA champion Minjee Lee of Australia, who carded a 68, and South Korean star Park In-bee, who closed with a 70. World number one Ko Jin-young, who was tied atop the leaderboard with Hataoka on Saturday before a late quadruple bogey, closed with a four-over par 75 that left her tied for 21st.