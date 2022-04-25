Ranjha warns PTI leaders of legal action for maligning state institutions

Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Mohsin Shah Nawaz Ranjha Monday warned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders of legal action for committing contempt of court and leveling baseless allegations against lawmakers and national institutions. Addressing a press conference here, he said PTI Chairman Imran Khan and former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri should apologize to the nation and elected lawmakers for telling lies about a foreign conspiracy as a thorough probe into the matter found their claims in that regard baseless. Imran Khan took refuge in the so-called foreign conspiracy and tried to create chaos in the country, preempting his ouster as a result of the no-confidence motion, he added. Qasim Suri through his unconstitutional ruling had not only undermine the Constitution and democratic values but also hurt the feelings of every Pakistani, he said.

“A defamation notice will be served to Qasim Suri while the nation will launch a movement against all those who had violated the Constitution,” Ranjha said. The PML-N Member of the National Assembly said the PTI chairman had been using delaying tactics for the last eight years to avoid ruling in the foreign funding case. He said, “When the ECP started conducting hearing of the case on fast-track basis, the PTI’s spokespersons started spitting venom against the Election Commission of Pakistan and other institutions. ” Such a conduct of PTI leaders warranted a legal action and they would not be let escape from it. Ranjha also hinted at the possibility of initiating an impeachment motion against President Arif Alvi if he did not fulfill his constitutional obligation.