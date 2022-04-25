Surgical city project to be built soon: Chairman SIMAP

SIALKOT: Group Chairman Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association Pakistan (SIMAP) Jahangir Babar Bajwa said that the work began on the surgical city project, Daska road was increased from 50 acres to 100 acres and it would be completed soon.

He disclosed this while addressing an Iftar dinner hosted by the Surgical Association in honor of various trade bodies, representatives of the Surgical Association and journalists. He urged all the trade bodies to come forward and sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to resolve the problems together.

Chairman SIMAP Waqas Raza said that the association was always trying to solve the problems of its members, adding that it can play active role in the national economy by increasing the export of surgical instruments and earning maximum value for the country.