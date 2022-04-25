Burak Ozcivit leaves fans swooning with PDA-filled photos with wife

Leading Turkish actor Burak Ozcivit, who essays the titular role in historical drama serial Kurulus: Osman, has left his millions of fans swooning with PDA-filled photos with wife Fahriye Evcen Ozcivit.

Burak aka Osman took to Instagram and posted the stunning photos with his wife from the birthday celebrations of their son Karan Özçivit.

Tagging the wifey, he shared the loved-up pics with simple heart and fire emoticons, leaving fans gushing over them.

Fahriye also turned to the Facebook-owned app and shared the adorable photos from the same event.

She posted the snaps with caption, “From a day when we were happy like children.”

Commenting on the post, Burak dropped numerous heart and fire emoticons.

Burak and his wife celebrated the third birthday of their son Karan Özçivit on April 17.