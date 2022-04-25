No ‘substantial evidence’ of US conspiracy against Imran: Chomsky

World-renowned philosopher, linguist, political analyst and cognitive scientist Professor Noam Chomsky has said that that using the “threat letter” as evidence of a “US-backed coup” against former Prime Minister Imran Khan was meaningless.

When asked by a blogger what he thought about the cable from the former ambassador to the US Asad Majeed as evidence, Chomsky said that he did not regard that as “substantial evidence”.

“By that logic, there are regime changes being planned constantly all over the world. Meaningless,” Chomsky responded. Shortly before his impending ouster from the government, former prime minister Imran Khan waved a ‘secret letter’ at a public rally in Islamabad on March 27, claiming that there was an international conspiracy to topple his government. He termed the no-confidence motion against him a “huge foreign conspiracy against Pakistan” and soon after revealed that the US had sent the ‘threatening letter’, despite earlier claims that he could not reveal the interfering country’s name as the results would be detrimental for Pakistan.

Imran had said that the letter stated that Pakistan would face serious consequences if the no-confidence motion failed, adding that the language of the letter was extremely harsh and that the no-trust motion had been mentioned in it several times. However, on Friday, the National Security Committee (NSC) concluded that no evidence of “foreign conspiracy” to topple Imran Khan’s government has been found, but at the same time it endorsed the decisions taken in its previous meeting. The meeting of the NSC – which was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif – concluded that based on the input of security agencies as well as former Pakistan ambassador to the US, no evidence of a foreign conspiracy had been found.