Sahiba talks about leaving showbiz at the boom of her career

Former actress Sahiba Rambo recently appeared in private TV channel’s Ramadan transmission along with her husband, renowned actor Rambo where she revealed why she had made the decision to leave the film industry.

Talking about her decision to leave film industry at peak of her career, Sahiba said she was very disheartened by the industry as she had her mother’s support only and other people used to get her songs and screen time cut.

Also she did not agree with the content being produced. So she left the films at the peak of her career which is a very difficult decision to make.