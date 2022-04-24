US ‘welcomes’ NSC statement

Following the National Security Committee’s (NSC) statement that rejected the allegations of former prime minister Imran Khan about a Washington-funded conspiracy to topple his government, the US also welcomed the stance taken by the top Pakistani body. On Friday, the NSC had ruled out a foreign conspiracy behind the ouster of the PTI-led government in a setback to ex-PM’s narrative of a “regime change conspiracy”.

Welcoming the development, US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter in her daily press briefing said, “there’s absolutely no truth to those rumours.” “I would also like to underscore that the United States values our longstanding cooperation with Pakistan,” she said.

The official said the US has always viewed a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as critical to the US interests. The US had earlier rejected these allegations and termed them baseless.