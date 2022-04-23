Bitcoin falls to $40,462 as cryptos plunge

The cryptocurrency market reversed a three-day winning streak on Friday, with market capitalisation shedding 4.5 percent to reach $1.98 trillion, dropping below the $2 trillion mark for the second time during the week. As of 1335 hours GMT, the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s (BTC) price dipped by 5.53 percent to $40,462. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest crypto has reached $766 billion. Bitcoin has gained 1.1 percent of its value during the last seven days.

Ether (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, dipped by 5.11 percent to $3,004. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $353 billion. ETH has been 0.8 percent down in the past seven days. Similarly, XRP price went down by 4.69 percent to reach $0.724. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $72.4 billion with this decrease. XRP has shed 0.4 percent of its value during the last seven days. On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price slipped by 5.32 percent to reach $0.915. Its market capitalisation has reached $30.2 billion with this decrease. ADA has shed 2 percent of its value in the past seven days. Similarly, Avalanche (AVAX) price went down by 5.1 percent to $75.65. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of AVAX has reached $20.3 billion.