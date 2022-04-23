Thousands of names to be put off ECL

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Friday said the newly-elected government had made changes to the rules followed for an individual’s name on the Exit Control List (ECL), and through it thousands of people will have their names removed from it. In his first press conference at the Interior Ministry, Sanaullah said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had formed a committee to update the rules of including a person’s name on the ECL. “Therefore, with a quick pace, federal ministers Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Asad Mehmood, Naveed Qamar, and Azam Nazeer Tarrar put forth their suggestions and the cabinet has approved it,” Sanaullah said. The interior minister said if a person’s name had been on the exit list for more than 120 days, then their name would be automatically removed from the ECL. “…a total of 4,863 are on the list, and with this intervention, around 3,000 people’s names have been removed.” The interior minister said the government could extend the duration of the cap by 90 days if it believes having had evidence against a person, says a news report. “The government will have to present the said evidence before the ECL committee, and once they approve it, the duration will be moved forward.” Sanaullah however made it clear that individuals involved in terrorism, people considered a threat to national security, those whose names have been added to the ECL by any court, and those involved in terrorism large-scale public cheating will not be removed from the list. The interior minister said 30,000 people were placed on the black list and the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL). He added that since the number of people on the lists is huge, there will be changes to them as well in the next few weeks. Sanaullah said that since 60-65% of the people have been removed from the ECL, a similar move would be made in regards to the other lists as well. The interior ministry noted that since there were threats to former prime minister Imran Khan, foolproof security has been provided to the PTI chairman. “The same security that his principal secretary Azam Khan had approved has been given […] Rangers, Frontier Corps, bulletproof cars, and other requirements have been provided,” he said.

The interior ministry assured that despite PTI being the incumbent government’s political rival, the current regime would ensure provision of security to Khan and his allies.

He also added that following the conclusion of the National Security Committee’s (NSC) meeting, a press release had been issued and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed the government officials to not discuss it further.

“…but I will tell you this, there is a consensus that there was no conspiracy against Imran Khan,” the interior minister said.

Sanaullah said he saw the letter sent to ex-Pakistan ambassador to Washington Dr Asad Majeed Khan and no one’s name was written on it, rejecting Khan’s claim of his name being included in it.

“There should be no foreign interference in a country’s matters,” he added.