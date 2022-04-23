Kenya’s former president Kibaki dead at 90

Former Kenyan president Mwai Kibaki, who led the East African nation for more than a decade, has died, his successor Uhuru Kenyatta announced on Friday. He was 90. “It is a sad day for us as a country. We have lost a great leader,” Kenyatta said in an address on state television. Kenyan politicians, African leaders and former colonial ruler Britain were among those to send their condolences. Kibaki, a veteran politician whose career dated back to the birth of independent Kenya, served as the country’s third president from December 2002 to April 2013, taking over from the authoritarian rule of Daniel arap Moi. His rule saw the most violent election in Kenya’s history when more than 1,100 people died in bloody ethnic battles after disputed 2007 polls, but he also oversaw the adoption of a new constitution with reforms aimed at preventing such unrest. Kibaki left a legacy of strong growth in the regional economic powerhouse, launching major infrastructure projects and boosting the struggling health and education sectors. But his rule was also marred by rampant government corruption and his lavish spending on flagship projects contributed to the country’s debt mountain. Kibaki had kept a low profile since leaving office, making few public appearances.