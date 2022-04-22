Wasim Khan appointed as ICC General Manager of cricket

ISLAMABAD: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Friday confirmed Wasim Khan has been appointed as ICC General Manager – Cricket and will take up his post next month.

Khan who was previously the Chief Executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Leicestershire County Cricket Club, and Chance to Shine, will take over from Geoff Allardice who spent eight years in the role before being appointed as the ICC CEO, the ICC said in a media release. Allardice said: “I am delighted to welcome Wasim to the ICC.

He brings an in-depth knowledge of our sport and its stakeholders and his firsthand experience of the international cricket landscape will be of enormous benefit as we implement the ICC global growth strategy and move forward into a new events cycle.”

Wasim Khan said: “I am honoured to be joining the ICC, I can’t wait to get started and work in partnership with our Members to strengthen and grow our sport. I’m particularly excited by the ICC’s commitment to the growth of the women’s game, and I look forward to playing my part in really accelerating that growth over the next decade.”