Fool-proof security arrangements to be ensured on Youm-e-Ali

Rawalpindi Police on the eve of Youm-e-Ali ensured fool proof security arrangements for various religious processions amicably without any untoward situation. A special video link conference was held regarding the security arrangements for the 20th and 21st of Ramazan Youm-e-Ali at Regional Police Office, Rawalpindi. The conference was presided over by City Police Officer CPO Rawalpindi Omar Saeed Malik at RPO office Rawalpindi here Wednesday.

DPO Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal participated in the conference through video link while SSP Operations Rawalpindi, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi, SSP RIB, SSP Legal and other concerned attended. The conference participants were instructed to take all possible steps to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the occasion of Yume Ali. Speaking on the occasion, CPO Rawalpindi said that a total of 75 processions and 175 Majlis would be held across the Rawalpindi region. In addition, about 1200 men and women volunteers will perform security duties along with the police. CPO Rawalpindi while giving instructions to the participants of the conference said that Combing operations should be ensured, entry of procession and participants should be ensured through walk- gates, physical search and metal detector checking at all cases. A proper diversion plan should be formulated to maintain the flow of traffic on the highways. Installation of CCTV cameras on procession routes should be ensured to protect mourners. A special control room has been set up which will perform its duties round the clock.