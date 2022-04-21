Imran Khan breaks world record for holding largest virtual power show at Twitter Space

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday evening broke a world record for addressing the largest Twitter Space Live, ahead of his PTI rally, scheduled to be held today in Lahore.

Khan via Spaces, an audio live feature on Twitter, interacted with approximately 160K people from around the world who were in attendance at the Twitter live event. The address was also live-streamed on other platforms with thousands watching such as Facebook and Instagram.

According to the details, it took only a couple of minutes for the former PM to make a global record on Twitter.

As per the Twitter Space history of live events, former PM Imran Khan bagged the position of being the first person around the world having more than 160K listeners during a live event. Earlier, K-POP Lyrical Space held this record by having over 44K listeners.

It is pertinent to mention that PTI is well-known for mobilizing the public through strong social media campaigns. For instance, earlier PTI’s Twitter trend against the incumbent government called “Imported Hakumat Na-Manzoor” has been tweeted over 7 million times, making it the biggest trend in Pakistan’s social media history.

However, another interesting notion that went viral after PTI shared a list of attendees who attended Imran Khan’s space session: Did Maryam Nawaz attend Imran Khan’s Twitter Spaces session?

While sharing a screenshot of the people listening to the PTI chairman, former deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri circled the picture of Maryam Nawaz to show that the PML-N leader was also there during the session.

Within hours the picture went viral on social media.

However, Maryam’s Political Secretary Zeeshan Malik confirmed that the screengrab was “fake”. He said that the PML-N vice president did not attend PTI’s Twitter Spaces session which was addressed by Imran Khan.

He also replied to a tweet asking whether the picture was an original screengrab or fake.