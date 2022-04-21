PTI govt was removed due to its strained ties with establishment, says Fawad

Fawad Chaudhry, a former information minister, and senior PTI leader made a major admission on Thursday that the PTI government was removed due to its strained ties with the establishment.

During a Wednesday night interview with a private television channel, the former information minister revealed that the PTI government’s relations with the establishment began to deteriorate several months ago.

Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the previous PTI government made numerous attempts but failed to mend these ties with the establishment.

He stated that former Prime Minister Imran Khan never considered appointing Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed as chief of army staff.

Fawad asserted that Imran did not engage in such extensive planning because ‘he is not a conspirator and lacks the capacity to hatch a conspiracy.