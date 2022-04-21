Bitcoin breaches $42,00 as bullish market regains $2t cap

The cryptocurrency market remained bullish for the second day in a row on Wednesday, with market capitalisation gaining 2.9 percent to reach $2.05 trillion. As of 1335 hours GMT, the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin’s (BTC) price jumped 2.53 percent to $42,020. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of the biggest crypto has reached $795 billion. Bitcoin has gained 4.6 percent of its value during the last seven days.

Ether (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, surged by 2.85 percent to $3,147. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of ETH has reached $370 billion. ETH has been 3.6 percent up in the past seven days. Similarly, XRP price inched up by 0.18 percent to reach $0.769. The market capitalisation of XRP stands at $76.9 billion with this increase. XRP has gained 7.3 percent of its value during the last seven days.

On the other hand, Cardano (ADA) price increased by 3.88 percent to reach $0.970. Its market capitalisation has reached $32 billion with this increase. ADA has gained 1.3 percent of its value in the past seven days.

Similarly, Avalanche (AVAX) price went up by 2.1 percent to $80.12. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of AVAX has reached $21.5 billion. AVAX has gained 4.7 percent of its value during the last seven days.

Likewise, Dogecoin (DOGE) price jumped by 2.51 percent to $0.144. With this increase in price, the market capitalisation of DOGE has reached $19.1 billion. DOGE has gained 4.2 percent during the last seven days.

Meanwhile, Nigerian public and law enforcement agencies have been urged to “stop the demonisation” of the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. According to an association that advocates for the risk-based regulation of the crypto industry, financial institutions should not use a Nigerian central bank directive as a basis for denying service to industry players.